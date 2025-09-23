Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Horror film ‘Together’ edited in China with A.I. used to relace gay characters

Culture

The 2025 horror film Together looks very different when it screens in China, with claims the film has been altered with the use of artificial intelligence to remove gay characters.

The film is the debut feature from Australian director Michael Shanks and stars real life husband and wife Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

- Advertisement -

Eagle-eyed viewers in China have spotted a difference in the film when it appeared on their cinema screens reporting that a male character appears to have been replaced with a female character to remove a same-sex couple from the story.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie in ‘Together’.

The film follows a couple who have switched city life for a move to the country. But here they discover a mysterious force that begins to change their bodies.

After viewers noticed a homosexual relationship had been adjusted to a heterosexual one, images of the two versions side by side began to circulate on social media. It’s also been reported that the Chinese version omits some sex scenes.

Its not the first time same-sex content has been removed in China, where homosexuality is legal.

The 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody had references to the singer’s bisexuality taken out, while in Fantastic Beasts Dumbledore’s sexuality is cut out, and episodes of the TV series Friends has all references to LGBTIQA+ people removed.

Latest

Culture

New trailer shows us more of ‘Boots’ the upcoming Netflix series

0
The new drama is inspired by The Pink Marine, the autobiography of former US marine Greg Cope White.
Culture

Paulini and Tim Campbell team up for an 80’s party

0
The duos tour will take in a massive 26 dates in 2026.
News

Two more teenagers sent to detention over Perth Grindr attacks

0
The pair were part of a gang who terrorised victims in Perth's southern suburbs.
Culture

Final seats available for 40th anniversary tour of ‘CATS’ at Crown Theatre

0
Australian audiences are in for a treat with a national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical CATS.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

New trailer shows us more of ‘Boots’ the upcoming Netflix series

0
The new drama is inspired by The Pink Marine, the autobiography of former US marine Greg Cope White.
Culture

Paulini and Tim Campbell team up for an 80’s party

0
The duos tour will take in a massive 26 dates in 2026.
News

Two more teenagers sent to detention over Perth Grindr attacks

0
The pair were part of a gang who terrorised victims in Perth's southern suburbs.
Culture

Final seats available for 40th anniversary tour of ‘CATS’ at Crown Theatre

0
Australian audiences are in for a treat with a national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical CATS.
Culture

Emily Harrington has something to prove to the boy’s club in ‘Girl Climber’

0
Emily Harrington is a professional mountain climber, completing the massive feat of climbing Mount Everest's 8000-meter peak.

New trailer shows us more of ‘Boots’ the upcoming Netflix series

OUTinPerth -
The new drama is inspired by The Pink Marine, the autobiography of former US marine Greg Cope White.
Read more

Paulini and Tim Campbell team up for an 80’s party

OUTinPerth -
The duos tour will take in a massive 26 dates in 2026.
Read more

Two more teenagers sent to detention over Perth Grindr attacks

OUTinPerth -
The pair were part of a gang who terrorised victims in Perth's southern suburbs.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture