Horror film ‘Together’ edited in China with A.I. used to relace gay characters

The 2025 horror film Together looks very different when it screens in China, with claims the film has been altered with the use of artificial intelligence to remove gay characters.

The film is the debut feature from Australian director Michael Shanks and stars real life husband and wife Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

Eagle-eyed viewers in China have spotted a difference in the film when it appeared on their cinema screens reporting that a male character appears to have been replaced with a female character to remove a same-sex couple from the story.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie in ‘Together’.

The film follows a couple who have switched city life for a move to the country. But here they discover a mysterious force that begins to change their bodies.

After viewers noticed a homosexual relationship had been adjusted to a heterosexual one, images of the two versions side by side began to circulate on social media. It’s also been reported that the Chinese version omits some sex scenes.

ADAM AND STEVE TO ADAM AND EVE



Here’s a use of AI I bet you never thought of! The horror film “Together” featured a gay couple in a peripheral role (see below) that got magicked into a straight couple in the Chinese edition.



No spoilers, but this definitely makes the film make… pic.twitter.com/bsxw5019uj — Angelica 🌐⚛️🇹🇼🇨🇳🇺🇸 (@AngelicaOung) September 17, 2025

Its not the first time same-sex content has been removed in China, where homosexuality is legal.

The 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody had references to the singer’s bisexuality taken out, while in Fantastic Beasts Dumbledore’s sexuality is cut out, and episodes of the TV series Friends has all references to LGBTIQA+ people removed.