How to celebrate NYE with ‘Heartstopper’

Actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor have shared how you can celebrate the New Year with them.

In a video posted to YouTube the pair explain.

“Did you know if you play Episode 3 of Season 1 starting at 11:28pm and 27 seconds tonight, you’ll see Nick and Charlie’s first kiss happen at midnight.” Locke says in the clip before Kit Connor takes over to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Since the show made its debut on Netflix earlier this year it’s gone on to be one of the most successful shows on the streamer and the crew have already wrapped filming on a second season.

Author and illustrator Alice Oseman began her web comic Heartstopper on Tumblr, enjoying the process of creating a story slowly overtime and interacting with readers about how it might progress. There are now several volumes of the graphic novels.

