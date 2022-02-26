Hundreds show up to support trans people in Hobart

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Hobart today to show their support for people who are transgender. Organisers estimated over 250 people attended the event.

The vigil coincided with a meeting of the Coalition for Biological Reality in the Town Hall which was reportedly attended by about 80 people.

Meanwhile a community statement affirming the rights and dignity of trans and gender diverse Tasmanians with endorsements from a wide range of Tasmanian women’s organisations and individuals was published as a half-page advertisement in the Hobart Mercury today.

The Town Hall meeting was about gender identity law reform and featured speakers who oppose the law recognising the gender identity of trans and gender diverse people, and who support Senator Claire Chandler’s Bill allowing trans women and intersex people to be excluded from women’s sport, all because of an alleged threat to women’s rights.

The vigil outside Town Hall heard from Dr Charlie Burton representing Equality Tasmania, former Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, Robin Banks and Tasmanian trans woman, Jade Darko.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Dr Charlie Burton, said they hoped transgender people would be able to solace in the show of support given the unreleating attacks on transgender people in recent weeks.

“At a time when the trans and gender diverse community is under attack, I hope trans and gender diverse Tasmanians will take heart from such a strong, loving, supportive and positive show of support.”

“Our message was simple: discrimination and exclusion are bad for trans people, bad for their families and bad for Tasmanian society.”

“The Coalition for Biological Reality has a right to espouse its views but we disagree vehemently that allowing trans women to play women’s sport or access women’s services is a threat to other women.”

Jade Darko said it was great to see people coming together and showing support.

“Today was a great way to show that trans and cis-gender women are stronger when we stand together and that attempts to divide us make the women’s movement weaker.”

“Trans women are victims of harassment and abuse, not perpetrators as the Coalition for Biological Reality would have us believe, and it was wonderful to see so many people at our vigil affirming that.”

“The constant debate of our right to exist is extremely painful, and causes real harm. I’m heartened that support for our community has come from all points on the political spectrum, and I want to ask everyone who has voiced their support to continue to stand against needless discrimination and help alleviate the pain.”

Robin Banks said Senator Chandler should spend her time focusing on the real issues that affect women.

“Senator Chandler’s Bill addresses none of the pressing safety or equality issues facing women and girls. It fails to deal with the pressing issues of sexual harassment and alleged sexual assault of women and girls, including trans women and girls and intersex people.

“Rather this is an ideological anti-equality Bill that will take us backwards. It undermines the growing inclusivity of children’s sporting activities, and of local sporting clubs and activities.

“Senator Chandler’s rationale for the Bill is entirely flawed given discrimination laws permit single-sex sport where there is a justification for it, and allows measures that promote equality for women and girls, including in sport.”

“We stood together in opposition to the continued attacks on the equality rights of trans women and girls, and of people with intersex variations. We stood together in support of our strong and enduring anti-discrimination law. Attacks on anyone’s equality are attacks on all equality.”

A new petition was launched against Senator Claire Chandler’s bill allowing trans women to be excluded from women’s sport.

Hobart City Council made its position clear by flying transgender flags from the Hobart Town Hall balcony.

After attending the meeting inside Town Hall Dr Burton said the meeting featuring Senator Chandler was based around discredited theories about transgender people.

“Senator Chandler claimed that sex-based rights have been ‘politicised’ and advocates ‘silenced’, which seemed a bit rich given she introduced her bill just before an election and, thanks to that bill, has a national platform.”

“The meeting then went on to hear a series of discredited theories about trans people, including the so-called ‘social contagion’ of gender dysphoria and the impact of trans participation in sports.”

“In short, the meeting revolved around discredited and confused science and self-serving political statements.”

The community statement affirming trans equality and inclusion was signed by a wide range of women’s sports groups and services as well as prominent political and community leaders.

Organisers say Tasmania has the nation’s most comprehensive laws recognising and protecting trans and gender diverse people. Since they were passed in 2019, none of the dire predictions made by opponents of the laws have come to pass.

Following Prime Minister, Scott Morrison’s, support for Claire Chandler’s bill earlier this week, the bill has been opposed by Tasmanian Premier, Peter Gutwein, Tasmanian Sports Minister, Roger Jaensch, Tasmanian Federal Liberal, Bridget Archer, NSW MP Dave Sharma, Senator Andrew Bragg, Labor Senator Louise Pratt, and Tasmania’s daily newspapers.

