Is Dannii Minogue dropping more Eurovision clues?

Speculation that Dannii Minogue will be representing Australia at Eurovision in 2024 began last month when the singer shared an image of the stage design for the competition in Malmo, Sweden.

Now in a New Year’s message Minogue has added another post that has fueled the rumours. Alongside a picture of a retro phone Mingogue posted “2024 calling” and an emoji of a telephone.

Eurovision’s famous catch cry is presenters saying the name of their country followed by ‘calling’ as the votes are slowly read out.

Eagle-eyed fans also noted that the phone is the one the singer uses in her video for All I Wanna Do which released back in 1997.

Albania will be sending Besa to the competition

Besa will be Albania’s representative at Eurovision this year. She’ll be performing the song Zemrën n’dorë which won the country’s local competition to pick their singer.

The singer is well known in Albania having released four popular albums since her debut arrived in 2006. She’s also served as a coach on the Albanian version of The Voice.

Nine of the 37 countries taking part in Eurovision 2024 have now revealed their performer for the competition, but not all of them have shared the song they will be taking to Sweden.

Sweden is hosting after Loreen won the competition for a second time with her song Tattoo.

The other countries in the 2024 competition are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

