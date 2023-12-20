Speculation that Dannii Minogue might be headed to Eurovision grows

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Dannii Minogue fans are beginning to wonder if the singer might be heading to Eurovision in 2024.

The suggestion that the pop star might be on her way to Malmo ramped up after Minogue shared a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which showed the design for the Eurovision stage.

“The stage is set…and the countdown has begun!” Minogue said, sharing a video of the massive stage that will be built in Malmo, Sweden.

There’s no official news yet on who will represent Australia in 2004, but it has been confirmed we’ll be in the competition.

Australia first got involved in the competition in 2014 when Jessica Mauboy provided some entertainment during the interval, the following year we were invited to be part of the official competition with Guy Sebastian, Isaiah Firebrace, Dani Im, Jessica Mauboy, Montaigne, Sheldon Riley and Kate Miller-Heidke all taking turns to represent Australia. Last year WA band Voyager were Australia’s representative

Over the weekend the United Kingdom revealed that Olly Alexander from Years and Years would be their representative.

A few more details have come out about the song Alexander will sing at the competition. He’s revealed it’s an upbeat number and it was co-written and produced by Danny L Harle.

Harle was behind Houdini the recent hit for Dua Lipa, and has also worked with Caroline Polachek, Ed Sheeran, Jonsi, Perfume Genius, MNEK, Charli XCX, Yeule, Flume and PinkPatheress.

Sweden is hosting after Loreen won the competition for a second time with her song Tattoo.

The other countries in the 2024 competition are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

It will be Luxembourg’s first appearance at the competition in 31 years, they last took part in 1993. Missing from the line-up this year is Romania, and Russia have been banned from the competition over the countries invasion of Ukraine.

The inclusion of Israel in the 2024 competition has drawn criticism with many fans posting online their intention to boycott to competition in 2024. HaKokhav Haba, the Israeli festival that allows people to select their Eurovision contestant is currently underway.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.