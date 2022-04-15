“It’s bad bitch o’clock” Lizzo shares new video for ‘About Damn Time’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Lizzo’s shared the video for her new tune ‘About Damn Time’, the song has a classic Lizzo opener with the singer declaring “It’s bad bitch o’clock”.

The video sees Lizzo decamping from a “Stressed and Sexy” support group before heading out and discovering her more powerful inner-self.

There’s also a section with Lizzo’s most loved instrument, a flute!

The empowering track is from Lizzo’s forthcoming highly-anticipated album SPECIAL, due 15th July.

It’ll be Lizzo’s forth album. Her debut Lizzobangers came out in 2013, and follow up Big Grrrl Small World came out in 2015. However it was her 2016 EP Coconut Oil that saw the singer really get global attention with the track Good as Hell.

Lizzo’s 2019 album Cuz I Love You was a worldwide smash with the extended edition of the record containing the hits Boys, Truth Hurts and Juice

Lizzo’s celebrating her new single launch by appearing as both the host and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

She’s also got a new show on Amazon Prime. Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is streaming now. The eight-episode unscripted competition series – which follows Lizzo on her hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls on her world tour.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.