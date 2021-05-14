James Berlyn is the first guest of Upswell Publishing’s new podcast

Upswell Publishing has launched a new podcast series and the first episode features the amazing James Berlyn, Artistic Director and Executive Producer of the WA Youth Theatre Company.

Terri-Ann White spent 14 years as the head of UWA Publishing, when the university decided to scale back it’s publishing arm in 2019, White decided to set up her own publishing entity and Upswell Publishing was born.

White’s small imprint publishing organisation will launch in mid-2021 and will publish a select number of intellectually challenging books each year. The focus will be on narrative nonfiction, fiction and poetry, with White saying, “I am interested in books that elude easy categorising and work somewhat against the grain of current trends. They are books that may have trouble finding a home in the contemporary Australian publishing sector.”

The first three books in their range have been announced, and can be pre-ordered from their website. Alongside creating books, White has also launched a podcast to present long-form chats with some of the most interesting people, first up dancer, choreographer and performance-maker James Berlyn.

Berlyn chats about how he began his career in contemporary dance, but at 6’5 he was usually the tallest person in the class. He found success teaching movement to actors, and soon was creating his own theatrical works. One of his earliest works was in the world in drag, creating a show that was based around disaster movies!

As the Artistic Director of the WA Youth Theatre Company he’s lead the company to some of their most acclaimed and creative work, which he chats about with Terri-Ann White.

Take a listen to the fascinating discussion.

