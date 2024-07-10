Jinkx Monsoon delivers a brilliant and comedic performance of Les Miserables

Earlier this year star of stage and screen Jinkx Monsoon made an appearance at MisCast, an event where Broadway singers perform songs they wouldn’t usually get to sing.

The event was held in March, but a clip of Monsoon’s phenomenal performance of One More Day from the musical Les Mieserables has just been posted online.

The song appears at the end of the epic musicals first act and is performed by the entire cast with multiple characters being featured.

For her take on the song Jinx Monsoon plays them all – she’s Jean Valjean, Marius, Cosette, Eponine, Enjolras, Javert, Thenardier and a few more!

Run by the off-Broadway MCC Theatre the fundraiser supports their youth company and development work with emerging playwrights.

The event held at the Hammerstein Ballroom honoured Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

On the big night Nicholas Christoper performed One Night Only from Dreamgirls, Lea Salonga did her best Captain Von Trapp delivering Eidleweiss, while Vanessa Williams sang A Lot of Livin’ to Do from Bye Bye Birdie.

Jinkx Monsoon has been having a huge year in 2024, appearing as Maestro in Doctor Who as well as appearing Off-Broadway in a production of Little Shop of Horrors where she played Audrey.