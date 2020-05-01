Join in the fun with Equality Australia’s Queer Love In this weekend

LGBTIQ+ advocacy group Equality Australia are hosting a huge online party this Saturday with a selection of the nation’s most exciting queer talent.

Queer Love In aims to bring LGBTIQ+ artists and performers who have lost work due to COVID-19 together for a chance to reconnect and celebrate our community.

Hosted by Tom Ballard, the lineup includes the First Nations superstars of Black Dynasty; Sarah Moany, JoJo Zaho, Anna Mal Tuckerbox, Tyra Bankstown and Aleesha Tryed.

The event will also feature the hilarious Krishna Istha, Glitta Supernova, Steven Kreamer, Okenya, Jeremy Santos and DIY Rainbow founder and comedian James Breko.

Queer Love In also promised to feature Australia’s largest online vogue battle!

Unfortunately the roster doesn’t include any Western Australian artists, but you can get behind our local drag artists with digital Drag Factory, POP from Home and more.

Tune in to Queer Love In from 1pm WA time on Saturday 2nd May on Facebook Live.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.