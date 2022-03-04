Join in the 44th Sydney Mardi Gras parade on ABC this weekend



Sydney Mardi Gras is about to kick into full swing, with the program’s main events lighting up Sydney this weekend.

The 44th annual (sold-out) parade will be bringing LGBTQIA+ communities together to fly their flags at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), led by 78ers, First Nations communities and Dykes on Bikes.

The parade will also feature entertainment from Darren Hayes, Mo’Ju, Vanessa Amorosi, Wafia, Timothy Springs, Prinnie Stevens, KILIMI, Charlie Villas and Division 4.

Broadcast on the ABC, the floats and artists will be presented by Hamish MacDonald, Steven Oliver, Casey Donovan, Mon Schafter, Jeremy Fernandez and Courtney Act.

Steven Oliver said he was excited about his first time in the hosting role.

“I’ve been in Mardi Gras quite a few times, I’ve been a roving reporter, I’ve opened Mardi Gras with the spoken word, but this is the first time actually hosting so I’m really looking forward to making the ABC the GayBC!”

The ABC was the first media organisation to televise Mardi Gras in 1994. For many years it has had a home on SBS, but this year makes a return to the national broadcaster.

Tune into ABC iview Saturday 5th March from 3:30pm WST, or ABCTV from 4:30pm WST for the fabulous broadcast!

Image: Anna Kucera

