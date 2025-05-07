Join Rainbow Interfaith Alliance for afternoon tea this IDAHOBIT

You’re invited to a special multi-faith afternoon tea to mark this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The day has been celebrated since 1990, commemorating the removal of homosexuality from the World Health Organisation’s Classification of Diseases.

WA’s Rainbow Interfaith Alliance are inviting the community and allies to come together to celebrate diversity, connection and inclusion with delicious treats, tea and coffee, and of course – good company.

Last year, the group held their inaugural multi-faith IDAHOBIT event, which was believed to be an Australian-first, drawing together people from Jewish, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Neo-Pagan, Muslim and multi-belonging traditions.

Multi-Faith Afternoon Tea 2024 – image by Peter King, Shutterpups

Be sure to register your attendance to help the team ensure there’s enough catering for all to enjoy!

LGBTIQA+ Multi-Faith Afternoon Tea will be held on Sunday, 18 May at Mary Mackillop Centre, South Perth from 2 – 4pm. Register here.