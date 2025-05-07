Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Join Rainbow Interfaith Alliance for afternoon tea this IDAHOBIT

Community

You’re invited to a special multi-faith afternoon tea to mark this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The day has been celebrated since 1990, commemorating the removal of homosexuality from the World Health Organisation’s Classification of Diseases.

- Advertisement -

WA’s Rainbow Interfaith Alliance are inviting the community and allies to come together to celebrate diversity, connection and inclusion with delicious treats, tea and coffee, and of course – good company.

Last year, the group held their inaugural multi-faith IDAHOBIT event, which was believed to be an Australian-first, drawing together people from Jewish, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Neo-Pagan, Muslim and multi-belonging traditions.

Multi-Faith Afternoon Tea 2024 – image by Peter King, Shutterpups

Be sure to register your attendance to help the team ensure there’s enough catering for all to enjoy!

LGBTIQA+ Multi-Faith Afternoon Tea will be held on Sunday, 18 May at Mary Mackillop Centre, South Perth from 2 – 4pm. Register here.

Latest

Lifestyle

Making Mother’s Day include all types of mothers

0
A new initiative is making sure rainbow families are included.
History

On This Gay Day | Tennis legend Billie Jean King came out as a lesbian

0
King was outed by a former lover who filed a palimony suit in court.
News

Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith to depart in June

0
Beckwith joined the organisation in late 2023.
Culture

Eurovision Check-in: Olly Alexander thinks homophobia was an element in his 2024 loss

0
He says a lot of pearls were clutched over his performance.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Making Mother’s Day include all types of mothers

0
A new initiative is making sure rainbow families are included.
History

On This Gay Day | Tennis legend Billie Jean King came out as a lesbian

0
King was outed by a former lover who filed a palimony suit in court.
News

Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith to depart in June

0
Beckwith joined the organisation in late 2023.
Culture

Eurovision Check-in: Olly Alexander thinks homophobia was an element in his 2024 loss

0
He says a lot of pearls were clutched over his performance.
History

On This Gay Day | Composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was born

0
He is one of the most popular Classical composers of all time.

Making Mother’s Day include all types of mothers

OUTinPerth -
A new initiative is making sure rainbow families are included.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Tennis legend Billie Jean King came out as a lesbian

OUTinPerth -
King was outed by a former lover who filed a palimony suit in court.
Read more

Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith to depart in June

OUTinPerth -
Beckwith joined the organisation in late 2023.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture