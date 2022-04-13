Jordana unravels faith and sexuality on ‘Face The Wall’

Twenty-one year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana recently announced her new record Face The Wall and today she shares another single off of the forthcoming album.

Jordana is described as a sonic chameleon, with every new release exploring a different and unexpected side of her musical palette, while remaining just as captivating as the previous one.

Following the catchy Catch My Drift and the spare pop gem Pressure Point is To The Ground. A pop homage to 90s alt-rock classics, To The Ground is about starting over.

“It’s about being alone and starting from square one, not knowing how and where to start, a venture into adulthood,” Jordana explains.

“With the path to growing up, it’s wanting to not ask for any help on any growth to feel accomplished and self brought up, emotionally and physically. The only help being asked for in this song is to be stripped completely and figuratively thrown to the ground to get back up.”

Face The Wall glistens as it finds Jordana coming to terms with everything, big and small, from pandemic isolation and depression to breakups to veganism to how her complicated relationship with faith is what ultimately led her to music despite that faith being at odds with her sexuality and own belief system.

“The album title has a few meanings to me,” she explains. “Mostly, it’s about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can’t take the easy route and turn around.”

Face The Wall is due for release May 20.

Image: Pooneh Ghana

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.