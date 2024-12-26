Just.Equal Australia lay out plan to combat anti-trans hate

National LGBTIQA+ advocacy organisation Just.Equal Australia have set out their four-point plan to protect transgender and gender diverse Australians from rising anti-trans rhetoric in the United States.

Warning: This story contains details which might be distressing for some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The announcement follows President-elect Donald Trump fortifying his position against trans rights earlier this week, when he vowed to use executive orders to end affirming care for trans youth, expel trans officers from the military and keep trans women out of women’s sport.

Just.Equal spokesperson and veteran transgender rights advocate Sally Goldner says it’s likely that Trump’s “hate-fuelled anti-trans agenda will stir up hatred here in Australia.”

The group are urging Australian political parties, MPs and aspiring politicians to listen to the needs of trans and gender diverse Australians ahead of the 2025 federal election.

“We will seek commitments from all parties and candidates to a four point plan which we believe will help protect trans and gender diverse people from any hate campaigns,” Goldner said.

The four point plan includes provision of comprehensive hate speech laws to prohibit vilification based on gender identity, education campaigns funded by the government, leadership from senior members speaking out against anti-trans hate speech and abuse and mental health support and funding to ensure inclusive services.

“The four point plan will be part of a broader set of commitments on trans and LGBTIQA+ issues that we will seek ahead of the next election,” Goldner continued.

“These will include gender affirming care covered on Medicare, funding to improve trans health outcomes and reduce wait times for affirming care, and best-practice self-identification and anti-discrimination laws across the nation.”

Just.Equal Australia recently expressed concern over the Albanese Government’s recently proposed LGBTIQA+ health action plan, describing it as “weak and inadequate”.

“We are disappointed the current government has not already undertaken the initiatives we seek.” Goldner added.

“Our hope is that by highlighting how we keep trans and gender diverse people safe from hate we can prompt others to take the threat to trans and gender diverse people more seriously, and to value us equally to all other Australians.”