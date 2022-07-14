Katherine Deves asked to run for senate spot by senior Liberals

Katherine Deves has confirmed that senior Liberal party members have encouraged her to run for a spot in the senate at the next federal election.

Deves was selected by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the party’s candidate for the Sydney seat of Warringah at the last election. She failed to attract enough votes to replace the incumbent member, independent MP Zali Steggall.

Prior to launching her political career Deves founded Save Women’s Sport an organisation that argues that transgender women and girls should not be permitted to participate in women’s sport.

Katherine Deves reportedly worked closely with Tasmanian Liberal senator Claire Chandler to develop legislation that would have allowed sporting groups to exclude transgender women.

While Deves hasn’t ruled out running again for the seat on Sydney’s north shore, she’s confirmed that senior Liberal party officials have also approached her about taking on a spot on the party’s senate ticket.

“I’m certainly not saying yes or no to anything, while I have been approached by senior Liberals, I’m very honoured, but at this stage I’m not making a decision either way.” Deves told Sky New host Chris Smith.

“It’s really early days.” Deves said of her political ambitions for the future. “I have been approached and I’m considering everything, but I’m just happy to be amongst the community now and I’m looking forward to volunteering with the party at the state election.”

Three NSW senators are due to face re-election at the next poll including former Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne, Senator Holly Hughes, and Senator Andrew Bragg.

