Katy J Pearson celebrates a new relationship on ‘Game of Cards’

Katy J Pearson has today shared Game Of Cards, the latest track from her forthcoming new album, Sound of the Morning,

Following the release the first single, Talk Over Town, Katy says Game of Cards dates back two years and was written with Lazarus Kane singer Ben Hambro.

“We hung out a lot together as I’d sing in his band, and he used to be part of the KJP ensemble. I forgot about the song for a while, then rediscovered it and sent to Heavenly who liked the chorus but the verse wasn’t quite working.”

“I wanted to give it a chance so took it with me to the Dan Carey sessions where we assembled fresh verses – he really helped me work out where the song should go.”

“Game of Cards is about finding someone you click with on a romantic level and how it really is a game of cards in that you don’t know what hand you’ll be dealt. It’s about the vulnerability of a blossoming relationship and not knowing where it’s headed.”

The track is accompanied by a playing card themed visualiser put together by Benjamin Spike Saunders, guitarist in Katy’s band and member of Bristol based creative visual/production/design collective Clump Collective.

Written and recorded in late 2021, the album is co-produced by Ali Chant (Yard Act and the helm of Katy’s debut Return) and Speedy Wunderground head-honcho Dan Carey (The Lounge Society, Honeyglaze).

Sound of the Morning is out July 8.

Image: H. Hawkline

