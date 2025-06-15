Search
Graeme Watson
Katy Perry makes surprise appearance at Poof Doof in Melbourne

Culture

Pop singer Katy Perry surprised the crowd at Melbourne gay nightclub Poof Doof early on Sunday morning when she turned up at the club and shouted drinks.

Perry’s The Lifetimes tour has plated three nights in Sydney and the singer had just wrapped four nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

“You guys raised me,” Perry told the enthusiastic crowd at the venue. “I thank you and I love you, you are my chosen family”

The singer then announced she’d be covering the bar bill for the next hour.

The tour will now head to Queensland for two nights at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, and the come to Perth for two nights at RAC Arena on June 22 and 23.

The Australian leg of the tour will end with four nights in Adelaide.

A handful of tickets remain for the Perth shows, and we mean a handful.

