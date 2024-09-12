Search
Keiynan Lonsdale shares video for new song ‘Kiss the Boy’

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale has shared a video for his latest release Kiss the Boy.

The clip sees Lonsdale continually bumping into an attractive man everywhere he goes. Slowly their flirting builds, they go on a date, hang out and then reach that all important first kiss.

Lonsdale has explained that the song was inspired by the tune Kiss the Girl from Disney film The Little Mermaid.

Originally Lonsdale wondered if he could create a gender-flipped version of the song. That idea didn’t work out, but it was the jump-off spot for creating a whole new song.

 Lonsdale will be performing at The Court’s Pride Street Party this November

Lonsdale is well known for his works as an actor in films like Love Simon, The Flash, My Fake Boyfriend and the recent SBS series Swift Street.

He’s also delivered some great sounds as a musician and shown off his impressive dance moves. His musical output incudes his much-loved album Rainbow Boy and 2023’s the Heart Defence Mixtape. 

Tickets are now on sale for The Court’s Neon Jungle Street Party on Pride night.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

