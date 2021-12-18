Kelea to launch ‘Of Sound Mind’ EP at 21st Amendment Bar in Jan

WA singer/songwriter, Kelea is excited to announce the release of her much-anticipated EP, Of Sound Mind, on New Year’s Eve, with a launch on Sunday, January 16, at the 21st Amendment Bar in Leederville.

A versatile, multi-genre artist who performs musical showcases utilising vocals, keys, harmonies and soundscapes, this new EP is proof positive of two-time WAM Song Of The Year Award nominee Kelea’s stylistic bravery, with a diversity of sounds and genres united by her beautiful voice.

From the ethereal Aqua And Blue, which captures shades of both Enya and Kate Bush while ululating on a sonic ocean swell, to the driving indie pop of Galaxy, very much an anthem for female and LGBTQI rights.

The brooding Look Myself In The Eye continues the thematic emphasis of self-empowerment in a complex modern age, while Start Again is an easier, breezier listen, but absolutely entrancing nonetheless.

The IT Guy, meanwhile, “a tongue in cheek song about having a crush on the guy down at the IT Store,” is a pop tune that lies somewhere between the new wave brilliance of Sparks and the intellectual quirks of Australian singer, Kate Miller-Heidke.

The song is accompanied by a sci-fi-spoof video directed by Revelation Film Festival Blind Date Music Video Competition winner, Amy Ruth Gibbs, which will be launched alongside the EP.

Kelea will be performing with her all-girl line-up Krissy Sanfead (guitar), Dusty Bassinger (bass) and Renae Buckley (drums).

Kelea Of Sound Mind EP & The I.T. Guy Video Launch 21st Amendment Bar, Leederville Sunday January 16 from 3pm.

Source: Media release

