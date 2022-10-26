Kirralie Smith from Binary has been locked out of Twitter

Kirralie Smith, the leader of anti-transgender organisation Binary, has been locked out of Twitter for violating the platforms rules on hateful conduct.

Smith was informed her account had been locked over comments she made about British performer Jordan Gray.

Gray caught the world’s attention late last week when she performed on British television delivering a comedic song before stripping naked and running around the studio in a moment of gender euphoria.

Smith criticised Jordan Gray saying she was a making a “mockery of women”, while also misgendering the British performer. Smith said heterosexual people would not be allowed to be naked on live television.

Smith highlighted that she’d been locked out of her Twitter account on Binary’s web page and voiced her disgust that nudity is allowed on the social media platform.

It’s not the first time Smith and her organisation have been accused of hateful conduct.

Earlier this month US based organisation The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) listed Binary as one of the “20 far-right groups in Australia”.

GPAHE said the groups on their list are organisations that are “embracing beliefs and activities that demean, harass, and inspire violence against people based on their identity traits including race, religion, ethnicity, language, national or social origin, caste, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity”.

Smith says Binary only aims to educate the community about how they feel sex-based rights are being threatened and undermined by “radical activists”.

“It is a defamatory slur that is unfounded and unjust.” Smith said of the organisation’s inclusion in the hate group report. “There is zero evidence of Binary inciting violence or acting hatefully toward an individual or group.”

OIP Staff

