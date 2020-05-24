‘Kiss Club’ returns in a new format for 2020

KISS club, the annual show that encourages performers to try out interactive work in development, is returning for 2020 albeit with a slightly different set up to accommodate for COIVD-19 restrictions.

A performance event for ideas in development, KISS club features emerging and established artists across live and experimental arts practice. Created by Sydney based artist Karen Therese, KISS club has been presented by pvi collective since 2010, evolving into a partnership with PICA in 2017.

Many of the works showcased in the 2019 event went on to become full productions during the Fringe World festival and it’s an intriguing experience to see them in their infancy and given feedback on their development.

In 2020 KISS club continues as a collaboration between PICA and pvi collective. Selected artists will present 10 minutes of a work in progress to an audience, providing a chance to trial new ideas and receive feedback in a generous and supportive environment.

PICA and pvi collective say they are excited to offer this opportunity now, amongst an interim period of live arts programming, and work with selected artists to develop new ideas.

Applications closed on the 14th June, and the live event is expected to take place between September and December this year, for more details visit pvi collective.

Declaration: OUTinPerth’s Managing Editor has previously been an employee of pvi collective.

