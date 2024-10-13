Kit Gensis releases EP ‘ Romanticism’ exploring queer identity and self-love

Melbourne based indie artist Kit Gensis put out their debut EP this week and it’s a captivating listening experience.

The EP sees Kit explore an intimate journey of self-love, queer identity, and the complexities of modern romance.

““I’m relieved to finally share Romanticism with everyone,” Kit said. “This project feels like a true

reflection of where I’m at. I’m grounded, more comfortable in my body, and proud of the stories I’ve put

into the world through this music.”

Kit’s journey from their previous project as Tess Hannah to embracing their trans/non-binary identity

under Kit Genesis has allowed them to explore a more authentic sound—one that resonates deeply with fans.

“This EP is a love letter to queer identity and self-expression,” Kit said. “It’s a celebration of the highs and lows that come with falling in love, learning to love myself, and discovering what it means to be fully seen.”

The title track of the EP is accompanied with a music video directed by Wheeler Maurer, shot by Alan Hopkins and choreographed by Co-Exist dance collective, encapsulating the whirlwind nature of love through dynamic movement and the homely setting of a Thornbury share house.

Over six tracks on the EP Kit Gensis delivers a captivating storytelling experience filled with emotion.

The title track Romanticism with its claims of “you make feel like I’m inside my heart” and “you taste like sunshine and lullabies” and further of adorations of love is like a big warm hug. The mix of brooding guitars and twinkling keyboards slowly builds but resists the temptation to burst into an explosive crescendo.

Explode at the Thought explores a different emotional space and showcases Kit’s vocal talents, it’s foreboding and bluesy.

Previous single Pride explores heartbreak and longing and introduces emotive strings alongside the combination of textural guitars, keyboard and soaring vocals.

Thumping drums bring us into Love Me and the tracks has an almost trip hop sound reminiscent of that period in the 90s when the sounds of Seattle grunge and Bristol electronica collided. The repetitive calls of “Love Me’ are both sensual and foreboding.

The fifth track Couch is a morning after, a lazy Sunday of acoustic guitars and sweet vocals. A tender ode to never leaving the couch, choosing to lie with a lover in the gentle sunshine. It’s a short song that clocks in under two minutes but it’s all it needs to be.

The EPs closing track The Fire is slow and soulful, gradually the guitars swirls and surround until finally reaching the release that’s been teased across the journey of the record. These six tracks all stand up individually, but listened to in order – it’s a mesmerising, yet tender, sonic journey.

Romanticism by Kit Gensis is available now to buy or stream.