KUČKA shares debut album ‘Wrestling’ alongside single ‘Your World’

Today, KUČKA, finally shares her debut album Wrestling, out now via Soothsayer / LuckyMe.

Binding R&B, jazz, new age and electro influences together to create autobiographical stories on growth, love and journeying. Her debut album is the result of a tough but fruitful transition in her life, spanning love, conflict, sexuality and maturity. The result is an honest depiction of her lived experiences told by an immaculate voice that shimmers with a futuristic sheen.

The project of Laura Jane Lowther, the artist shares of today’s release: “Wrestling is a deeply personal album and releasing it feels like I’m passing around my diary for everyone to read –liberating and vulnerable at the same time. It’s introspective but with a little bit of party along the way and really touches the full spectrum of emotions that come with so much change. My hope is that as people immerse themselves in the world, they connect not only to the music and lyrics, but also themselves.”

A global citizen, KUČKA has moved around the world twice in her life. From Northern England as a kid, to Australia as a teen, to Los Angeles as an adult. Exploring music production as a teenager, she trained in composition; playing in bands in Perth’s art scene, eventually releasing her first music which won a raft of Australian music awards. Her breakthrough led to collaboration with A$AP Rocky, Flume and SOPHIE. Jump to 2021, and KUČKA is married and living in America with her wife (the visual artist and director Dillon Howl) who have immersed themselves in creating every part of Wrestling.

KUČKA draws inspiration from the thriving scene of contemporary and digital art in Los Angeles, as well as the landscape of independent music, radio stations and activism in the city. Committed to community engagement and the power of music, she’s mentoring young talent as an official Ableton instructor through lockdown, read more about that here.

She is standing tall with a timeless record that is self-written, self-produced and self-recorded. There are also 3 collaborative tracks co-produced with Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn, Nosaj Thing and day one, Flume. Welcome to the world of KUČKA.

Wrestling is out now via Soothsayer / LuckyMe, buy/stream it here.

Source: Media release, image: Dillon Howl

