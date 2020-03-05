Kylie Minogue reveals her 15th studio album is on the way

Kylie Minogue has announced that she currently has a new original album in the works, marking the fifteenth studio entry into her discography.

Speaking to CNBC International TV, Kylie dropped the news that she is already in the studio working on the new sound.

“I don’t know quite what it is yet… but we feel like oh, that’s good, that’s good, this is the direction that we’re heading.”

When asked about the country influence on her last release, 2018’s Golden, Minogue said she loved every minute of it – but the country sound will not be returning.

“I got to spend two weeks in Nashville, fully focused, I barely did sight-seeing, shopping, anything. I ate, spelt, wrote, it was all about music.”

“Some of the lessons I learned there, either by being actively engaged in trying to learn more about songwriting or just by osmosis. I think there’s something about Nashville that just seeps into you.

“I won’t be doing that again, but certainly what I learned during that period will stay with me however songwriting pans out in the future.”

“It’s unlikely there’s going to be a thrash album or anything like that!”