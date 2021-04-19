Libby Hammer and the Metro Big Band swing into The Sewing Room

When talking big bands they don’t come much bigger than WA jazz darling Libby Hammer and the Metro Big Band.

The amazing, 17 piece band will somehow squeeze onto the stage of Perth’s inner city Sewing Room next weekend to showcase jazz hits from the 30s to today, plus a selection of other disco, Motown and contemporary classics.

Libby is one of Perth’s premier jazz vocalists with an accomplished background in musical theatre and circus, along with five years of music study and 16 years of music industry experience. She has developed a solid reputation in WA as an accomplished jazz singer, bandleader and vocal coach.

The accompanying Metro Big Band is a 17-piece band directed by one of Perth’s most vibrant musical directors, Erin Royer.

Metro Big Band has been together for 10 years and is a community group who love creating music together. They have an infectious stage presence and flair and perform music from all genres.

Metro Big Band with Libby Hammer plat at The Sewing Room on Anzac Day Eve – Saturday April 24 – from 7pm to 10pm – Tickets are on sale via Facebook event

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.