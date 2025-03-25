Libby Mettam admits Thomas Brough’s views were a distraction during the campaign

Former Liberal leader Libby Mettam has conceded that the views of Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough were a distraction the party could have done without.

Prior to being selected as the Liberal candidate for Albany Dr Brough, an emergency medicine specialist who is also a local councilor, made headlines when he suggested LGBTIQA+ communities embraced ‘minor attracted people’.

- Advertisement -

During the campaign it was revealed that he had been called to appear before a professional standards tribunal over the comments. Then during an appearance alongside Mettam he voiced his support for a review of the state’s abortion legislation.

The comment left Mettam to put out media statements clarifying that it was not the party’s position. High profile Liberal candidates, including now leader Basil Zempilas, found themselves having to distance themselves from Brough’s views, while simultaneously promoting him as a quality candidate.

Libby Mettam and Thomas Brough.

“There is no doubt that that was a distraction from the campaign,” Mettam said as she looked back on the campaign in an interview with The West Australian.

“But when we talk about his candidacy, his experience as an emergency department specialist, the volunteer roles that he has had across the community, he was actually quite well supported as a candidate in Albany.” she said.

Brough failed to get elected, the seat switching from Labor to the Nationals. It was a seat that the Liberal team had been tipped to flip[ in the months leading up to the election. Rubbing salt in the wound, new member Scott Leary only joined The Nationals after the Liberals opted not to have him as their candidate. He’d stood for the party at the 2021 election.

Mettam said the party had been reviewing the way candidates were selected as part of their review of their third election loss in a row.