Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Libby Mettam admits Thomas Brough’s views were a distraction during the campaign

News

Former Liberal leader Libby Mettam has conceded that the views of Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough were a distraction the party could have done without.

Prior to being selected as the Liberal candidate for Albany Dr Brough, an emergency medicine specialist who is also a local councilor, made headlines when he suggested LGBTIQA+ communities embraced ‘minor attracted people’.

- Advertisement -

During the campaign it was revealed that he had been called to appear before a professional standards tribunal over the comments. Then during an appearance alongside Mettam he voiced his support for a review of the state’s abortion legislation.

The comment left Mettam to put out media statements clarifying that it was not the party’s position. High profile Liberal candidates, including now leader Basil Zempilas, found themselves having to distance themselves from Brough’s views, while simultaneously promoting him as a quality candidate.

Libby Mettam and Thomas Brough.

“There is no doubt that that was a distraction from the campaign,” Mettam said as she looked back on the campaign in an interview with The West Australian.

“But when we talk about his candidacy, his experience as an emergency department specialist, the volunteer roles that he has had across the community, he was actually quite well supported as a candidate in Albany.” she said.

Brough failed to get elected, the seat switching from Labor to the Nationals. It was a seat that the Liberal team had been tipped to flip[ in the months leading up to the election. Rubbing salt in the wound, new member Scott Leary only joined The Nationals after the Liberals opted not to have him as their candidate. He’d stood for the party at the 2021 election.

Mettam said the party had been reviewing the way candidates were selected as part of their review of their third election loss in a row.

Latest

News

Tune in to ‘Alone Australia’ on SBS tonight to barrack for Ceilidh

0
Ceilidh is one of 10 people heading into the Tasmanian wilderness to be alone in the hope of winning a big prize.
History

On This Gay Day | So many things happened

0
Read about 10 things that happened on this day in history.
Culture

The best of WA’s theatrical world to be celebrated at The Performing Arts Awards

0
The awards recognise local productions in Western Australia.
Culture

Comedian Chris Parker to tour Australia and New Zealand

0
His new show is called 'Stop Being So Dramatic!'

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Tune in to ‘Alone Australia’ on SBS tonight to barrack for Ceilidh

0
Ceilidh is one of 10 people heading into the Tasmanian wilderness to be alone in the hope of winning a big prize.
History

On This Gay Day | So many things happened

0
Read about 10 things that happened on this day in history.
Culture

The best of WA’s theatrical world to be celebrated at The Performing Arts Awards

0
The awards recognise local productions in Western Australia.
Culture

Comedian Chris Parker to tour Australia and New Zealand

0
His new show is called 'Stop Being So Dramatic!'
News

Allison Russell teams up with Annie Lennox for new tune ‘Superlover’

0
The folky country tinged track showcases Russell's banjo playing and Lennox's distinctive and powerful voice.

Tune in to ‘Alone Australia’ on SBS tonight to barrack for Ceilidh

OUTinPerth -
Ceilidh is one of 10 people heading into the Tasmanian wilderness to be alone in the hope of winning a big prize.
Read more

On This Gay Day | So many things happened

OUTinPerth -
Read about 10 things that happened on this day in history.
Read more

The best of WA’s theatrical world to be celebrated at The Performing Arts Awards

Graeme Watson -
The awards recognise local productions in Western Australia.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture