Libby Mettam says she has no intention of stepping down

News

WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam has restated her commitment to remaining as leader of the party, ruling out stepping down before the 2025 election.

Speculation that sitting MPs might move to remove Mettam as leader has grown in recent weeks as polls suggest that while the party will likely regain lost seats at the next poll, there’s little hope of them being able to return to government.

In an interview published over the weekend Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas ruled out challenging Mettam for the leadership position ahead of the election. The media personality and politician is the Liberal candidate for Churchlands at the upcoming poll.

Zempilas said if Mettam was to stand down and he was asked to take on the leadership role he would consider it, but stressed it was a hypothetical scenario. The comment sparked more speculation about Mettam’s future as the party’s leader.

At a media conference today the Liberal leader accused the media of being obsessed with the suggestion she might be replaced.

“I would prefer that the media were not so obsessed with Basil Zempilas — I understand your interest, but look, my interest is not talking about internal matters,” she said.

“It’s greatly frustrating when you’re trying to get a message across that these questions come up. But my commitment is clear, and Western Australians do not want to hear us talking about this.” Her comments were reported in The West Australian.

It’s the second time this week Mettam has ruled out standing down as leader.

Last week the politician made her pitch for a return to power penning an op-ed in The West Australian that outlined the important priorities for a future Liberal government.

Winding back recently won rights for transgender people and bringing in Australia’s first ban on puberty blocking medication as a treatment for transgender youth were among Mettam’s most pressing issues alongside improvements to health and education, and a commitment to be tough on crime.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

