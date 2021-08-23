Live talk show Ebsworth Tonight returns to The Rechabite

Ebsworth Tonight declares that it’s WA’s biggest live talk show. Fast becoming a platform for local musicians, comedians and ‘Perthonalities’ to come together to showcase what a range of talent Perth has to offer.

Okay we did spend a moment wondering just how many live talk shows Perth does actually have. Please send answers on a postcard to P.O Box 69, Gosnells, 6910. But the first rule of marketing is to have a unique selling point, so fair enough – Perth’s biggest live talk show is back!

After a huge May premiere that had audiences in hysterics, Ebsworth Tonight returns to The Rechabite Main Hall on Thursday 2 September with an even bigger spectacle of late night talk show hilarity.

Featuring guest Melbourne Comedy Festival Award Winning comedian Laura Davis (Mad As Hells, Patriot Brains), music from soul icon Queency and a super secret special guest, this outing will be serving up brand new original content based on news and current affairs that’s sometimes risqué, sometimes outrageous and always hilarious.

“We have the talent, drive and audience to give Melbourne and Sydney a run for their money and we plan on doing just that,” host Colin Ebsworth joked.

“This show we’ve had the amazing support of 40+ cast and crew members, from people writing background music to our audio and camera operators, writers and everyone who makes the magic come together for Ebsworth Tonight,” Ebsworth said. “It’s a live show where anything can, and often does happen.”

Ebsworth Tonight returns on Thursday 2 September 2021 at 7.30pm. Head to The Rechabite Main Hall, tickets are available now.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.