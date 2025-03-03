Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Lizzo returns with a rock sound for ‘Love in Real Life’

Culture

Lizzo is back with a slimmed down look and a new rock sound. Love in Real Life is the title track and first taste of her upcoming fifth album.

The track is Lizzo’s first new music in three years and she’ll be playing some initiate gigs for fans this month in New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

The singer describes the track as a start of a new era.

Lizzo’s career got off to a slow start, but she eventually found a legion of fans who lapped up her sassy tunes including Good as Hell.

Her third album Cuz I Love You spawned the hits Boys, Juice, Truth Hurts, and the title track Cuz I Love You. Her 2022 follow up Special brought us the infectious About Damn Time and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

There’s no release date for her upcoming album with her record coming just promising it’ll be out in 2025.

Lizzo photographed by Laura Coulson (Supplied).

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

