Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Mark September 18th in your diary for Pride WA Networking

Community

This month’s edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will be on Wednesday 18th July at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

- Advertisement -

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

The bi-monthly event Starts 5:30pm and runs till 8:30pm. Look out for the registration details appearing on the Pride WA site closer to the date.

Latest

Community

Nominations open from the 2025 Community Citizen of the Year Awards

0
Nominations are now open for the 2025 Auspire Australia Day Council of WA Community Citizen of the Year Awards.
Culture

New “Heartstopper’ video podcast goes behind the scenes of the new series

0
The cast give some hints on what to expect from the new series.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Faithless, Bryan Ferry, A Little Sound and Sugababes, Jamie xx, John Glacier, Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and Estelle.
Lifestyle

Take the Healthy Habits test to get control of your diet

0
A new tool from the CSRIO hopes to help people eat right and lose weight

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Nominations open from the 2025 Community Citizen of the Year Awards

0
Nominations are now open for the 2025 Auspire Australia Day Council of WA Community Citizen of the Year Awards.
Culture

New “Heartstopper’ video podcast goes behind the scenes of the new series

0
The cast give some hints on what to expect from the new series.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Faithless, Bryan Ferry, A Little Sound and Sugababes, Jamie xx, John Glacier, Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and Estelle.
Lifestyle

Take the Healthy Habits test to get control of your diet

0
A new tool from the CSRIO hopes to help people eat right and lose weight
News

Over 100 organisations call for full census inclusion

0
The Albanese government is being widely criticised over their intervention in the census.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Nominations open from the 2025 Community Citizen of the Year Awards

OUTinPerth -
Nominations are now open for the 2025 Auspire Australia Day Council of WA Community Citizen of the Year Awards.
Read more

New “Heartstopper’ video podcast goes behind the scenes of the new series

OUTinPerth -
The cast give some hints on what to expect from the new series.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Faithless, Bryan Ferry, A Little Sound and Sugababes, Jamie xx, John Glacier, Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and Estelle.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture