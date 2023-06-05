‘Mary Poppins’ musical set to clean up at Crown Theatre



Mary Poppins is set to land in Perth any moment and tickets are on sale now.

The new production is bringing the beloved story to Crown Theatre, with an award-winning take on the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh musical.

The tour will feature Stefanie Jones in the titular role, alongside Jack Chambers as Bert.

“I’m thrilled that the new acclaimed Australian production of Mary Poppins will be flying into to Perth, more magical than ever,” Co-creator and Producer Cameron Mackintosh says.

“Seeing the way Australian audiences have embraced this brilliant company has been astonishing and I know Perth will feel exactly the same.”

Originally packing out Australian theatres in 2012, Mary returns in a magical new light with dazzling choreography, unbelievable effects and unforgettable songs.

Mary Poppins lands at Crown Perth from Saturday 9 September. Tickets available at marypoppinsmusical.com.au

Image: Daniel Boud

