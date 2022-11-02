MasterChef favourite Khanh Ong to present new show on SBS

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

A new cooking show from MasterChef favourite Khanh Ong is one of the many new shows coming to SBS in 2023.

“From the rugged West Coast of Tasmania to the remote billabongs of Arnhem Land Khanh Ong’s Wild Food combines wild food, adventure, and a hint of glamour.” is how the new show was described by the broadcaster today as it laid out it’s highlights for 2023.

Since finding fame on MasterChef in 2018, Ong has been a constant presence on television and social media. He returned to the show in 2020 and then went on to appear on the reality series Survivor.

He’s also constantly sharing recipes on TikTok and released a book A Gay Guy’s Guide to Life, Love, Food. The book contains his Balinese Snake Bean and Coconut Salad, which is divine, and he has some good advice about dealing with boyfriend break-ups too.

Ong’s new show is just one of the many cooking delights coming to SBS in 2023.

the broadcaster also announced another two seasons of The Cook Up with Adam Liaw and Adam will be reunited with Poh Ling Yeow for the tastiest road trip around Australia in Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites.

Viewers will be able to explore Bainese cooking with Lauren Camilleri, in Paradise Kitchen Bali. While Luke Nguyen will be back in 2023, immersing himself in one of the most vibrant places on earth, India, where food, religion and rich culture go hand in hand with Luke Nguyen’s Indian Insights.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.