Mettam says its time to move on from leadership speculation

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has retained the leadership of the WA Liberal party after inviting her colleagues to move a no confidence motion in her leadership.

Speculation that the party would fare better at the 2025 state election intensified in recent days after a privately commissioned poll from an unidentified local business person suggested that party not gain any new seats with Mettam as leader was shared by The West Australian.

At the meeting a motion was put forward by shadow treasurer Neil Thompson suggesting that Mettam could remain as Parliamentary leader of the party, while Perth Lord Mayor would become the Campaign Leader and take over if he was successful in becoming the member for Churchlands in March 2025.

Reports suggest that the motion failed to get support with nine of the ten MPs rejecting the proposal. Tjorn Sibma is reported that have seconded the motion, but did not speak to it.

In a statement Mettam said it was time for the party to move on from the debacle.

“Today at the Party Room meeting of the WA Liberals, I gave my colleagues the opportunity to move a motion of no confidence,” she said

“No one did.

“We can now put this debacle behind us and move forward as a party to contest the March 2025 state election.”

Mettam is expected to address the media later this morning.