Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Mettam says its time to move on from leadership speculation

News

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has retained the leadership of the WA Liberal party after inviting her colleagues to move a no confidence motion in her leadership.

Speculation that the party would fare better at the 2025 state election intensified in recent days after a privately commissioned poll from an unidentified local business person suggested that party not gain any new seats with Mettam as leader was shared by The West Australian.

- Advertisement -

At the meeting a motion was put forward by shadow treasurer Neil Thompson suggesting that Mettam could remain as Parliamentary leader of the party, while Perth Lord Mayor would become the Campaign Leader and take over if he was successful in becoming the member for Churchlands in March 2025.

Reports suggest that the motion failed to get support with nine of the ten MPs rejecting the proposal. Tjorn Sibma is reported that have seconded the motion, but did not speak to it.

In a statement Mettam said it was time for the party to move on from the debacle.

“Today at the Party Room meeting of the WA Liberals, I gave my colleagues the opportunity to move a motion of no confidence,” she said

“No one did.

“We can now put this debacle behind us and move forward as a party to contest the March 2025 state election.”

Mettam is expected to address the media later this morning.

Latest

News

Libby Mettam’s leadership of the Liberals on the line

0
Libby Mettam tells colleagues to 'put up or shut up' over leadership concerns.
Culture

Sade delivers beautifully empowering video for new track ‘Young Lion’

0
The singer has released just a few tunes in the last decade.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Paris Hilton and Maria Becerra, Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, The Knocks & POWER, Kesha, and Fatboy Slim.
News

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says comments from John Carey are “pathetic”

0
The Lord Mayor, and Liberal candidate, has dismissed concerns about political interference in Pride WA.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Libby Mettam’s leadership of the Liberals on the line

0
Libby Mettam tells colleagues to 'put up or shut up' over leadership concerns.
Culture

Sade delivers beautifully empowering video for new track ‘Young Lion’

0
The singer has released just a few tunes in the last decade.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Paris Hilton and Maria Becerra, Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, The Knocks & POWER, Kesha, and Fatboy Slim.
News

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says comments from John Carey are “pathetic”

0
The Lord Mayor, and Liberal candidate, has dismissed concerns about political interference in Pride WA.
Culture

PrideFEST Live was a welcome addition to this year’s PrideFEST

0
Vera Blue performed alongside Montaigne, Cub Sport and PNAU.

Libby Mettam’s leadership of the Liberals on the line

Graeme Watson -
Libby Mettam tells colleagues to 'put up or shut up' over leadership concerns.
Read more

Sade delivers beautifully empowering video for new track ‘Young Lion’

OUTinPerth -
The singer has released just a few tunes in the last decade.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Paris Hilton and Maria Becerra, Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, The Knocks & POWER, Kesha, and Fatboy Slim.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture