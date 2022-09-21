Michael Kirby will be the guest at the 2022 Pride Shine Luncheon

Michael Kirby will be the guest of honour at the Pride Shine Luncheon on Friday 4th November.

Billed as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to lunch with living treasure, the Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG, retired judge, jurist, academic and champion of human rights.

Kirby was the first judge of any final national court in the world who was open about his homosexuality. As Australia’s longest serving judge at the time of his retirement, he also earned himself the nickname “the great dissenter”.

The event will feature Kirby speaking about the role of dissent in the protection of human and LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as what promises to be a scintillating panel discussion on the state of LGBTQIA+ rights in Australia.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite.

