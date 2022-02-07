Midnight Oil announce stellar guests for upcoming Perth show

Midnight Oil have announced some exceptional guests will be joining them at their upcoming Perth show.

The a day on the green event at Nikola Estate, Swan Valley on Saturday 26 March will feature a rare reunion appearance by fellow 1980s trailblazers, Goanna, as well as acclaimed singer-songwriter Stephen Pigram.

The Oil’s tour kick off with sold-out gigs in Newcastle and Wollongong, shortly after the band’s new album Resist is released on 18 February. When announcing the dates last November the Oils revealed this would be their last concert tour.

The band’s first tour was in 1975, so they’ve been playing live shows for a really long time. Their upcoming record will be the 13th of their long career. Their discography is packed with hit songs including Us Forces, Power and the Passion, The Dead Heart, Beds Are Burning, Blue Sky Mine, Truganini, Forgotten Years, and many more.

In the 1980s, Goanna’s debut album, Spirit of Place, helped forge a new Australian identity. The iconic tune Solid Rock stoked a fire for Indigenous rights that hasn’t gone out, while the anthemic Let The Franklin Flow was a call to arms for Australia’s emerging environmental movement.

Goanna released three studio albums: 1982’s Spirit of Place, 1985’s Oceania and 1998’s Spirit Returns. Forty years after their debut album, Shane Howard, Rose Bygrave, Marcia Howard and Graham Davidge, with special guests, are reliving those treasures.

Stephen Pigram, a Yawuru singer/songwriter from Broome, is well known for his work with his musical brothers in the much-loved Pigram Brothers band. Stephen was also an important early pioneer of Aboriginal rock as a member of the influential ’80s bands Kuckles and Scrap Metal, and was musical director for the original production of the first Aboriginal musical – Jimmy Chi’s Bran Nue Dae.

Don't miss Midnight Oil "Resist: The Final Tour".

