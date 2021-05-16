Montaigne reveals video for Eurovision song ‘Technicolour’

Australia’s Eurovision hopeful Montaigne has released a video for her song Technicolour.

Montaigne revealed Australia’s song for the 2021 competition with a performance at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The new clip sees the singer hanging out in a bedroom before some friends appear for the song’s energetic chorus. The video was created by director Courtney Brooks.

It’s absolutely gorgeous! Courtney and the team absolutely hauled ass and fully understood the vibe I was trying to encapsulate and I think it’s come off to great effect. One of my favourite things I’ve done to date,” Montaigne said of the video.

Due to the COVID-19 situation Montaigne is not travelling to Rotterdam in The Netherlands for the competition, instead she’s submitted a video of her performance that was filmed under strict Eurovision conditions. The SBS commentary team of Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey is also staying in Australia.

To watch the shows live and vote for Montaigne you’ll need to set your alarm clock. Australia is in the first semi-final which airs on Wednesday from 3am (AWST), The second semi final is on Friday at the same time, while the Grand Final is on Sunday morning.

If you’re not an early-riser SBS will be replaying the competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Take a look at the new clip.

