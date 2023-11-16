Mushroom 50: Amy Shark reinvents Kylie’s most famous tune

Amy Shark has covered Kylie Minogue’s iconic Can’t Get you Out of My Head giving it a fresh new sound.

Throughout 2023 artists signed to Mushroom records have been delivering covers of songs that have been released on the label as part of their 50th birthday celebrations.

Among the covers delivered to date has been Missy Higgins taking on Perth band The Triffids’ Wide Open Road, and Alex Lahey delivering a memorable version of Skyhook’s Ego is Not a Dirty Word.

Elsewhere in the series Vika and Linda Bull paid tribute to soul legend Renee Geyer, The Reubens took on a Split Enz classic, and The Temper Trap looked up found themselves Under the Milky Way.

Shark said it took her a little while to work out an interesting way to recreate Kylie’s chart-topping mega-hit, but she’s pleased with the final result which converts the tune into a summerly guitar driven sing-along.

Amy Shark will be one of many artists appearing at the label’s massive 50th birthday concert in Melbourne later this month.

Can’t Get You Out of My Head was first released in 2001 as the lead single from Kylie Minogue’s album Fever, the song quickly became a global sensation and marked a significant comeback for Minogue.

The tune was written by former pop star Cathy Dennis and collaborator Rob Davis, the track is characterized by its infectious electronic sound, catchy melody, and Minogue’s sultry vocals.

Can’t Get You Out of My Head went on to top the charts in numerous countries and has since become one of Kylie Minogue’s signature hits. OIP Staff

