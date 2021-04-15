Netflix renews ‘Bridgerton’ for third and fourth seasons

Netflix have confirmed that period drama and lockdown binge favourite Bridgerton will be returning for a third and fourth season.

The news comes ahead of the release of the show’s second season, which is currently in production.

Season 2 is set to focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s love story – based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members,” Netflix’s VP of Global TV Bela Bajari said of the renewal.

“They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team.

Executive Producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers say they are looking forward to continuing her work on the surprise hit series.

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix,” Rhimes says.

“Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

OIP Staff

