New leadership team for the Northern Territory government

The Northern Territory’s Labor government will have a new leadership team with Eva Lawler and Chansey Paech set to be sworn in as First Minister and deputy.

Their appointment follows the resignation of Natasha Fyles who resigned on Tuesday after it was revealed she’d failed to disclose that owned she shares in a mining company.

The selection of former teacher Lawler as the new leader came as a surprise as most had tipped long-serving deputy leader Nicole Manison as the most likely to be in line for the leadership role. However, the Labor caucus were unanimous in the vote selecting a change of leadership.

Lawler said it was an honour to be selected.

“The Territory is one of a kind, and today I have been given the honour to serve as the Territory’s next Chief Minister.” she posted to social media.

“Along with Deputy Chief Minister Chansey Paech, we are focussed on tackling cost of living, giving Territorians opportunities, and keeping our community safe.”

Lawler was first elected to legislative assembly in 2016 and has previously served as a minister with responsibility for the portfolios of education, environment and natural resources, and infrastructure, planning and logistics. She holds a master’s degree in eduction, and another in international management. She also holds diploma in project management, and a associate diploma in public service management.

In 2020 Chansey Paech was named as one of the 50 most outstanding LGBTI+ leaders in Australia. He also joined the parliament in 2016 representing the electorate of Namatjira until 2020 and then the new division of Gwoja.

Born in Alice Springs, his mother is of Arrernte, Arabana and Gurindji descent, while his father is from South Australia and of German heritage.

Paech moved into the higher level of politics after serving time on the Alice Springs local council. He had been a prominent LGBTIQA+ rights activist prior to his election to parliament.

He had served as the territory’s Attorney General since 2022 and overseen the introduction of new anti-discrimination laws which saw more protections for vulnerable people and minority groups.

Speaking of his new appointment Paech said he was committed to build a better future for all who live in the territory.

“As a little kid running usually barefoot around Alice Springs, I never dreamed that one day I’d be Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.

“I wanted to be a cook, or a cowboy, or a truck driver.

“As I grew older, I decided I wanted to work towards making my home realise it’s wonderful potential, to share what I saw with my eyes and my heart.

“That’s my dream, and I know it’s one I share with Chief Minister Eva Lawler, who today has given me the huge honour of working with her as Deputy.” Paech said.

Graeme Watson

