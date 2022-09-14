Nine apologises to Andrew Laming in defamation settlement

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Nine News have issued an apology to former federal politician Andrew Laming over claims he had taken an ‘upskirting’ photograph.

Laming sued Nine for defamation over the report that was broadcast in March last year. A confidential settlement has now been reached and Nine has issued an apology.

The apology was readout in federal court this morning, before Justice Robert Bromwich congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement.

“On 27 March 2021, Nine News Queensland broadcast a report about Dr Laming who was at the time a member of federal parliament. Serious allegations were made about Dr Laming in that report and he sued Nine because of it. Nine News has now seen material which indicates that the photograph Dr Laming took was not lewd in nature. Nine News unreservedly withdraws those allegations about Dr Laming and apologises to him and his family for the hurt and harm caused by the report.” the court heard.

Nine have declined to comment further on the case. Following this mornings hearing Laming said today’s admission from the broadcaster had “finally acknowledged that allegations they broadcast last year were not true”.

“Today it acknowledged seeing material convincing it to unreservedly withdraw the serious allegations it made; and to publicly apologise to me and my family. It is highly commendable that they, like many senior political and media figures previously, have agreed to right wrongs and apologise when presented with the facts.

“As I stated over a year ago, the stream of bizarre allegations came from political critics. None of it was true. The hurt and humiliation was borne by my family, my friends and work colleagues. At the time, there was no media interest in any facts that might threaten that narrative.”

The settlement from Nine follows a long list of media identities and politicians who have apologised to Laming including Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Labor’s Murray Watt, former Senator Derryn Hinch, News Corp journalist Eliza Barr, the ABC’s Louise Milligan and several others.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.