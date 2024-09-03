Nominations open from the 2025 Community Citizen of the Year Awards

Do you know a community hero or a dedicated team making a big difference in our community?



Nominations are now open for the 2025 Auspire Australia Day Council of WA Community Citizen of the Year Awards.



These awards give us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the individuals and groups whose passion and dedication are making our local areas thrive.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said the awards are all about recognising and celebrating the outstanding efforts of community members who go above and beyond.



“So many remarkable contributions in our community often go unnoticed, and these awards provide a wonderful chance to highlight and honour some of that incredible work,” Zempilas said.

Jane Armstrong was named one the City of Perth’s Citizen of the Year for 2024 for their work supporting people experiencing homelessness.

Armstrong was recognised for their invaluable work. Through Homelessness We Care, Armstrong helps youths, families, migrants, refugees, those financially disadvantaged, unemployed or disabled, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

This year’s Citizen of the Year Award – youth category winner, Kate Kirwin, said the award has made a huge difference to her work as an advocate for women in STEM.



“Winning this award has allowed me to connect with more women who are interested in tech industry, and it’s given us a chance to celebrate what we’ve achieved. It’s really inspired me to continue pushing forward with She Codes Australia and make a real impact in our community,” Kate said.

“I’d really encourage everyone to nominate family, friends, or colleagues for Community Citizen of the Year. It only takes a few minutes, and it could make a huge difference to someone’s life.

“I’m so proud to be a positive role model for young women and girls as the City of Perth Youth Citizen of the Year. I can’t wait to see who will be honoured in 2025. Get those nominations in!” Kirwin said.

As well as the overall Community Citizen of the Year, the Awards also recognise the Young Community Citizen of the Year (for individuals aged 16-30 years), Senior Community Citizen of the Year (for individuals aged 65 years and over), and Active Citizenship (an award for community groups or events).



Paul Ennis was the recipient of the senior award category for his lifetime dedication to the city. For over 50 years, he has maintained the functionality of the heritage-listed Perth Town Hall clock.



“It has been really rewarding for me. It’s not just a recognition of my work, but also a testament to the dedication of my family over the years. It makes me feel incredibly proud to have contributed to preserving part of our city’s heritage,” Ennis said.



“If you think this could benefit you or someone else, go for it. Nominating is a great way to make a real difference.”



Nominations can be made for contributions to education, health, fundraising, voluntary services, business, sports, arts, the environment, social inclusion or any other area that enhances the wellbeing of our community.



You can submit your nominations for the 2025 Community Citizen of the Year Awards from now until 31 October, at www.citizenshipawards.com.au/nominate