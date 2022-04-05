NSW court rules PM can take over NSW branch of the Liberal party

Prime Minister Scott Morrison scored a win today when the courts rejected a challenge to the process being used to preselect Liberal candidates in New South Wales.

After months of party infighting three sitting MPs had not been endorsed to recontest their seats and an additional nine seats still did not have candidates, despite the federal election being just weeks away.

To break the impasse the federal branch of the Liberal Party took over the operations of the New South Wales brand and a three panel team was created to choose candidates for the unfilled positions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, NSW Premier Domonic Perottet and former federal party president Chris McDiven locked in current MPs Trent Zimmerman, Susan Ley and Alex Hawke. While candidates were also selected for the remaining nine seats, including ‘Save Women’s Sport’ founder Katherine Deves.

A legal challenge was launched by businessman Matthew Camenzuli, who is a member of the NSW state executive of the Liberal party. Camenzuli’s lawyers argued that trio did not have the legal right to overrule rank and file members under the party’s constitution.

Today the Court of Appeal ruled it did not have the power to adjudicate the issue.

“The nomination and endorsement provisions do not confer statutory rights upon candidates at the anterior stage of preselection,” Justice John Basten said. “The dispute is not justiciable.”

Camenzuli had confirmed he will now apply to have the matter heard at the High Court, but today’s decision may have given the PM more confidence to visit the Governor General and send Australians to the polls.

