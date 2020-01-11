On This Gay Day: Queen Elizabeth I reinstates laws against buggery

Filed under History Posted by admin

On This Gay Day: Queen Elizabeth I reintroduced laws against buggery



On this day in 1564 Queen Elizabeth I reintroduced laws against buggery. Her father Henry the Eighth was the first British monarch to introduce specific laws against anal sex in 1533, but they had been repealed when his daughter Mary took the throne twenty years later.

The punishment for those caught breaking the law was death.

The 1533 Buggery act remained on the law books until 1828, when it was replaced by the ‘Offences Against the Person Act’, which covered a wide range of sexual related offences. Homosexual sex would remain illegal in Britain until 1967.

When Australia was settled by the British the 1533 Buggery Act became part of Australian law. Victoria was the last state to remove the death penalty for anal sex, that happened in 1949. In 1997 Tasmania was the last Australian state to remove laws outlawing homosexuality.

Also on this day in history

TV series Dynasty premiered on this day in 1981. The show followed the trials and tribulations of the rich Carrington family. In the debut episode it was revealed that son Steven Carrington, played by Al Corley, was gay.

Despite identifying as gay, Steven has relationships with both men and women throughout the series run. After two season Corley quit the role saying he was frustrated by the character’s ever shifting sexuality. The next year actor Jack Coleman took over the part and played Steven through to 1988.

When the show had a reunion special in 1991 Coleman was not available, and Corley returned to the role. In the shows 2017 reboot James McKay played the role.

OIP Staff