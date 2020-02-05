On This Gay Day: Rob Halford announced he was gay

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford’s coming out was a big deal

Nowadays celebrities declaring they are same-sex attracted isn’t such a big deal but back in back in 1998 when former Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford came out it was a groundbreaking announcement.

Halford was a performer in one of the most masculine genre’s of music – heavy metal. He was the lead singer of Judas Priest from the mid 1970’s through to 1991. He then left to form thrash mental band Fight. In 1998 he launched another project 2wo.

Speaking publicly of his sexuality for the first time Halford told MTV that he had been comfortable with his sexuality for a long time, but music was an area that still saw a lot of homophobia.

“A lot of homophobia still exists in the music world, in all kinds of music,” Halford said. “I wouldn’t say it’s any more phobic in metal or rap or whatever this music is that I’m doing now, but that¹s just something that I think we all have to address in our own lives. If we have a problem with it, I think we should seek help and find out why we do have a problem with it”

Halford said he hoped that by being open about his own sexuality he would make other people’s coming out journey easier.

“I think it’s difficult for everybody, you know, in making the decision to come forward and be who you are, based on peer pressure, especially if you’re a teenager,” Halford said. “That’s where a lot of the anxiety begins, and so maybe people like myself and others that do step in front of a camera and let the world know, maybe it’s of some help, where there’s an individual that’s been successful, that’s been able to achieve dreams and visions and goals in life and not let the issue of sexuality be something to hold them back, so I think it’s an important thing.”

In subsequent interviews Halford has reflected on the substance abuse that consumed his life during the 1980’s, saying it hiding his sexuality was a driver of his behaviour at that time.

Halford later launched another band, the self titled Halford. In 2003 he rejoined Judas Priest, the band will start working on a new album in 2020.

OIP Staff