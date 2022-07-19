One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has kicked off his Australian tour

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has arrived in Australia and kicked off his tour with a show at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

His tour will see him play two sold-out shows in Brisbane before heading south to play multiple concerts in Sydney and Melbourne. He’ll then jet west for a final show in Perth on Friday 29th July at HBF Stadium.

While most of the tour is completely sold-out there are still some tickets available to the Perth concert.

Originally scheduled for 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the shows were rescheduled to 2022. On keeping his promise to return Louis shares, “I am really, really excited to be coming back to Australia! Definitely one of my favourite countries in the world! Thanks for making it all possible”.

In 2020 Louis released his debut solo album Walls which included the hit singles Miss You, Two Of Us and Kill My Mind. These followed his successful collaborations with Bebe Rexha and Steve Aoki.

As a member of One Direction, Louis has sold over 100 million records. Overall Louis’s solo music has garnered over a billion streams. So far the tour has travelled across Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

Speaking ahead of the tour Louis shared that it’s taken him a little time to build his confidence as a solo artist.

“I feel like a new artist now. It’s taken a while for me to be comfortable on my own, to learn to trust my gut and make sure I get what I want. I feel the most confident I’ve ever been, both as a songwriter and a singer, and the most mature. Of course, I want to be successful, but what matters is what my music means to me and what it means to the fans. That’s the priority. The rest we’ll have to wait and see.”

Tickets to the Perth Louis Tomlinson show are available from Live Nation.

OIP Staff

