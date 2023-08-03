One Nation push for an inquiry into classification system voted down

One Nation’s push for a parliamentary inquiry into Australia’s classification system has failed to find sufficient support.

One Nation senator Malcom Roberts had argued that an overhaul of the Australian Classification Board and the Australian Classification Review Board was needed citing books that focused on sex education and graphic novels with sexual violence as examples of shortcomings by the current system.

Senator Roberts highlighted the calls from Queensland based conservative activist Bernard Gaynor to ben several books currently available in Australia. Gaynor has a long history of campaigning against gay and lesbian content being sighted in public.

Party leader Pauline Hanson said reform was needed because she was concerned about the agenda of “Alphabet people.

“I’m sick and tired of the alphabet people that are pushing their own agendas on our children. What I’ll say to people here is: leave our children alone.” Senator Hanson said in parliament on Tuesday evening.

When the motion was put to a vote on Wednesday it failed to find enough support. One Nation, United Australia’s Senator Ralph Babet and conservative members of the Liberal and National party voted in favour of the motion, but were outvoted by Labor, The Greens and independents.

Moderate Liberals including Senators Dean Smith, Marise Payne, Simon Birmingham and Andrew Bragg were not in the chamber for the vote.

Also absent from the vote were Senator Penny Allman-Payne, Jordon Steele-John (Greens), Katy Gallagher, Catryna Bilyk, Jana Stewart, Murray Watt, Penny Wong (Labor), Anne Rushton, David Fawcett, Jane Hume, Michaelia Cash (Liberal), Perin Davey (Nationals), Jacqui Lambie, Tammy Tyrell, (Lambie), Lidia Thorpe (Independent).

Labor senator Pat Dodson is currently away receiving medical treatment. Liberal member David Van is also currently away due to illness. Senator Van has not returned to parliament following accusations that he had sexually harassed several women. He has strongly denied all the allegations.

A vote on One Nation’s push to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the medical treatment of transgender people was delayed until Thursday.

