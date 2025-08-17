Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Pakistani fashion designer Maria B rants about drag performances

News

One of Pakistan’s leading fashion designers is campaigning against drag performances. Maria Butt, who is publicly known as Maria B is one of the country’s most celebrated designers and has outlets all of the country, she took to Instagram to complain about a recent drag performance in Lahore.

The designer said she had become aware of the performance because children who had attended it had reached out to her after being present at the event.

- Advertisement -

“Biological males performed this obscenity on stage.” she proclaimed in the video, before going to on to suggest that their performance had also used “satanic” symbols including text written upside down and the performers painted with a “third eye”.

Maria B on Instagram.

The designer then went on to complain about the film Joyland that included an LGBTIQA+ storyline. The 2022 film from director Saim Sadiq won the Queer Palm and the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Butt said the promotion of homosexuality in Pakistan was being supported by the government who were taking their orders from Israel.

Homosexuality is illegal in Pakistan and LGBTIQA+ people face significant social stigma and discrimination. However in 2018 the government passed the Transgender Persons (Protections of Rights) Act which established broad protections for transgender people.

Latest

Community

Perth’s Rainbow Community House set to close

0
Rainbow Community House, a non-profit organisation that provides mental...
News

Court knocks back appeal from Kirralie Smith over Apprehended Violence Order

0
The landmark case has provided clarity around what can be classed as cyberbullying and online harassment.
Culture

Conan Gray shares video for new song ‘Caramel’

0
It's the third single from Conan Gray's new album 'Wishbone'.
Culture

‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

0
The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Perth’s Rainbow Community House set to close

0
Rainbow Community House, a non-profit organisation that provides mental...
News

Court knocks back appeal from Kirralie Smith over Apprehended Violence Order

0
The landmark case has provided clarity around what can be classed as cyberbullying and online harassment.
Culture

Conan Gray shares video for new song ‘Caramel’

0
It's the third single from Conan Gray's new album 'Wishbone'.
Culture

‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

0
The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.
Culture

Ashnikko’s second album ‘Smoochies’ coming this October

0
"This is the first where I’ve written very autobiographically, but at the core of it all is personal autonomy and joyful whimsy."

Perth’s Rainbow Community House set to close

Graeme Watson -
Rainbow Community House, a non-profit organisation that provides mental health support to young people in the LGBTIQA+ communities is set to close its doors....
Read more

Court knocks back appeal from Kirralie Smith over Apprehended Violence Order

OUTinPerth -
The landmark case has provided clarity around what can be classed as cyberbullying and online harassment.
Read more

Conan Gray shares video for new song ‘Caramel’

Graeme Watson -
It's the third single from Conan Gray's new album 'Wishbone'.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture