Patricia Karvelas to take the reins at RN Breakfast in 2022

ABC broadcaster Patricia Karvelas has been announced as the new host of ABC Radio National’s Breakfast program, replacing longtime host Fran Kelly.

Kelly announced she was stepping down from the role last month, after hosting the program for the last 17 years. Karvelas currently hosts the station’s Drive program, as well as fronting Afternoon Briefing on ABC News 24.

Appearing on the Breakfast program this morning Karvelas said it was an “honour and a privilege” to be takin on the role.

“This show is an important part of my life, I’ve listen religiously for so many years. You are a star and this show is compulsory listening across the country, and there is no more important destination to come to for people who are interested in this country, so it is very exciting.” Karvelas said praising the outgoing host.

Accepting the new role Karvelas said she’d be continuing the legacy that Kelly had built.

“This show set’s the agenda, there’s no doubt about it.” Karvelas said of the program which regularly features interviews with politicians and opinion makers.

Karvelas will host the program from the broadcaster’s Melbourne studio, as where Kelly had been based in Sydney. Both journalists will continue to present their weekly political podcast The Party Room, and Kelly is expected to be a significant contributor to the ABC’s federal election coverage in 2022.

In her 20-year journalism career Patricia Karvelas has worked at the ABC, SBS and The Australian newspaper. She hosted her own show on Sky News in 2016, before moving across to host National Wrap at the ABC the following year.

