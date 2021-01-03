Penny Shaw and Robert Hofmann are ‘Mismatched’ at Fringe World 2021

At Fringe World 2021 cabaret veterans Penny “Divalicious” Shaw and award-winning baritone Robert Hofmann will be combing their creative forces to explore the rich repertoire of songs inspired by love in its less than romantic forms.

With music from some of the greatest songwriters for the stage including Sondheim, Bernstein, Lloyd-Webber and more accompanied by the irrepressible talent of pianist Tommaso Pollio, Mismatched! will make singles glad to be single and couples think they’re doing just fine.

“There is something so delightful about mismatched couples; take the current obsession with Charles and Diana sparked by The Crown” said Shaw “They didn’t sing together but we haven’t let the truth get in the way of a musical number!”

“We take the audience everywhere from Downton Abbey to Downtown New York,” continued Hofmann. “Penny and I work so well together, I never quite know what she’s up to, she keeps me on my toes!”

Performed in the intimate surroundings of the wood paneled Library at Girls School this is the show to see for lovers of stunning singing (both singers are West Australian Opera principal artists) and good old fashioned cabaret.

Mismatched is on at Girl’s School in East Perth as part of Fringe World. Catch the show at 6:40pm in ‘The Library’ from 15-25 January, plus their an extra more accessible show at 4:00pm pm January 16th at ‘Home Economics’.

