Perth Cultural Centre redevelopment gets underway

Local

The Perth Cultural Centre is set to be transformed as work on its redevelopment gets underway.

In a media release the WA government said works have commenced to transform the Perth Cultural Centre precinct into a modern and vibrant hub for the arts, culture and community connection.

The $55 million redevelopment, which is jointly funded by the state and federal governments, promises to connect Western Australia’s major cultural institutions with inviting landscaped areas, more shade, and accessible pathways with lush greenery – creating a welcoming public space for families, tourists and lovers of arts and culture.

The current look of the Perth Cultural Centre.

The precinct that includes the recently redeveloped WA Museum Boola Bardip, State Library, Art Gallery of WA was built in its current form in the late 1970s, later the Blue Room Theatre and Perth Insitute of Contemporary Arts were added, and more recently the State Theatre of Western Australia was built in the same locale.

The space between the arts organisations has always struggled to be realised as a vibrant cultural space, and over the years successive governments have tried to bring the area to life with additional cafe spaces, improved security and coats of paint across the concrete pavers.

This new redevelopment will much more significant that past attempts to make the space more appealing. The Cook government has invested $45 million towards the redevelopment, with the Albanese government contributing $10 million.

As part of the project, the underutilised rear of the Art Gallery of Western Australia will be revitalised into a nature-filled escape featuring new sculpture art, creating a central space for festivals and community events.

Enhanced services will pave the way for expanded hospitality offerings, while a new large screen at the heart of the precinct will enable live broadcasting of events.

While the work is being undertaken large areas of the Cultural Centre will be blocked off, but all the arts organsations, galleries, museums and libraries will still accessible. Importantly you’ll still be able to walk from The Court to Connections, a journey that has been dubbed ‘the great gay migration’.

Premier Roger Cook said the work being undertaken was much more than an facelift.

“The Perth Cultural Centre redevelopment is more than a facelift – it will make better use of the space joining our city’s iconic cultural institutions, creating a more welcoming and shaded area with expanded hospitality offerings and a large screen for people to watch live events.

“This project is an important part of the bigger picture emerging for arts and culture in our State, with works underway on the new Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and Perth Film Studios, Perth Concert Hall upgrades about to commence, and early planning being done for an expansion of the Art Gallery of Western Australia.” the premier said.

The member for Perth, John Carey – who has long advocated for an upgrade for the precinct, welcomed the beginning of the redevelopment.

“It is brilliant to see works have commenced on this major $55 million project funded by the Cook and Albanese Labor governments, to not only rejuvenate the Perth Cultural Precinct, but to continue our Government’s efforts to revitalise the Perth CBD.

“We are getting on with delivering a range of transformative projects, just like the redevelopment of the Perth Cultural Centre, that will encourage more people to live in Perth and drive more vibrancy, foot traffic and activity to our city.” Minister Carey said.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

