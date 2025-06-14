One of Perth’s most popular sports and community groups The Perth Frontrunners are holding a trivia night to raise funds this August.

You can either organise your own table of eight people, or get in touch with The Frontrunner and they’ll match you up with other people who are going along.

The trivia night is being held at The Rise in Maylands on Saturday 23rd August and you can bring your own snacks and drinks.

It’s time to get quizzical.

Find out more about the Perth Frontrunners at their website, and check out all the community groups and support organisations included in our Community Listings.

Get tickets now and start practicing your random trivia knowledge.