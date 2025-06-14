Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Perth Frontrunners are holding a Trivia Night

Community

One of Perth’s most popular sports and community groups The Perth Frontrunners are holding a trivia night to raise funds this August.

You can either organise your own table of eight people, or get in touch with The Frontrunner and they’ll match you up with other people who are going along.

- Advertisement -

The trivia night is being held at The Rise in Maylands on Saturday 23rd August and you can bring your own snacks and drinks.

It’s time to get quizzical.

Find out more about the Perth Frontrunners at their website, and check out all the community groups and support organisations included in our Community Listings.

Get tickets now and start practicing your random trivia knowledge.

Latest

Community

Australia Post grants for mental health and wellbeing now open

0
Do you have a project that needs some funding help?
Community

Jeb Maihi Brown crowned Mr Australian Bear

0
Perth reigning Mr Bear Perth has taken out the...
News

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

0
Wrongful arrests, disco classics, out of control MPs and a vow to overturn marriage equality.
Culture

‘And Then There Were None’ is a good old-fashioned murder mystery

0
Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery is a lot of fun.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Australia Post grants for mental health and wellbeing now open

0
Do you have a project that needs some funding help?
Community

Jeb Maihi Brown crowned Mr Australian Bear

0
Perth reigning Mr Bear Perth has taken out the...
News

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

0
Wrongful arrests, disco classics, out of control MPs and a vow to overturn marriage equality.
Culture

‘And Then There Were None’ is a good old-fashioned murder mystery

0
Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery is a lot of fun.
News

More Australians are identifying as being gay, lesbian and bisexual

0
Research from Charles Darwin University have highlighted the changing trends.

Australia Post grants for mental health and wellbeing now open

OUTinPerth -
Do you have a project that needs some funding help?
Read more

Jeb Maihi Brown crowned Mr Australian Bear

OUTinPerth -
Perth reigning Mr Bear Perth has taken out the top spot in the national competition making him Mr Australian Bear! The national competition was...
Read more

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

OUTinPerth -
Wrongful arrests, disco classics, out of control MPs and a vow to overturn marriage equality.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture